Former Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. agrees to terms on 1-year deal with Saints, report says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. is heading to New Orleans, according to a report.
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on X (formerly Twitter) that Gay and the New Orleans Saints agreed to terms for a one-year deal worth a max of $5 million.
Gay, who was a key piece to the Chiefs defense, was drafted by team with the 63rd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State University.
LETS DO IT #WHODAT pic.twitter.com/YO4tojQs05— Willie Gay Jr (@WillieGayJr) March 12, 2024
The linebacker is set to join defensive tackle Khalen Saunders and safety Tyrann Mathieu as former Chiefs who now play for the Saints.
—