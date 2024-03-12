Former Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. agrees to terms on 1-year deal with Saints, report says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. is heading to New Orleans, according to a report.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on X (formerly Twitter) that Gay and the New Orleans Saints agreed to terms for a one-year deal worth a max of $5 million.

Gay, who was a key piece to the Chiefs defense, was drafted by team with the 63rd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State University.

The linebacker is set to join defensive tackle Khalen Saunders and safety Tyrann Mathieu as former Chiefs who now play for the Saints.

—

