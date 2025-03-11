Watch Now
SportsFootballKansas City Chiefs

Actions

Former Chiefs S Justin Reid signs new deal with New Orleans Saints

Chiefs Vikings Football
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Abbie Parr/AP
Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) celebrates after the 27-20 win of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Minneapolis.
Chiefs Vikings Football
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the mainstays of the Kansas City Chiefs secondary the last several seasons won’t return to the club.

Free agent safety Justin Reid has reportedly signed a three-year, $31.5 million deal with the New Orleans Saints.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Tuesday afternoon that Reid will head home to Louisiana in the deal.

Reid, 28, played three seasons with the Chiefs, winning two Super Bowls and playing in a third. He played his first four seasons in the NFL with the Houston Texans.

Reid started all 49 regular season games he appeared in with the Chiefs as he roamed the secondary.

Earlier Tuesday, the team reportedly signed former Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo