Former Chiefs S Justin Reid signs new deal with New Orleans Saints

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the mainstays of the Kansas City Chiefs secondary the last several seasons won’t return to the club.

Free agent safety Justin Reid has reportedly signed a three-year, $31.5 million deal with the New Orleans Saints.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Tuesday afternoon that Reid will head home to Louisiana in the deal.

Source: Former Chiefs safety Justin Reid reached agreement today with the Saints on a three-year, $31.5 million deal, including $22.25 million fully guaranteed. Reid is returning home to Louisiana. pic.twitter.com/4Mr479wNWX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2025

Reid, 28, played three seasons with the Chiefs, winning two Super Bowls and playing in a third. He played his first four seasons in the NFL with the Houston Texans.

Reid started all 49 regular season games he appeared in with the Chiefs as he roamed the secondary.

Earlier Tuesday, the team reportedly signed former Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton.

—