Report: Former Charger CB Kristian Fulton to sign with Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton will soon wear red and gold.

Fulton reportedly signed a two-year, $20 million contract with the Chiefs, per ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

Schefter said the deal, negotiated by Todd France, of Athletes First, included $15 million fully guaranteed.

Fulton, an LSU graduate, was drafted by Tennessee in 2020. After four seasons with the Titans, Fulton became a Charger.

The New Orleans native has 56 regular season games under his belt with 201 total tackles, 155 solo tackles and 46 assist tackles.

Kansas City inked deals Monday with OT Jaylon Moore and RB Elijah Mitchell.

Over the weekend, the Chiefs signed free agent Hollywood Brown to a one-year deal, right guard Trey Smith signed his franchise tag and captain Nick Bolton agreed to a three-year deal.

