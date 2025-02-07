Former, current Chiefs staff and players talk NFL Honors nominations

NEW ORLEANS — Before NFL stars accepted their awards, they walked the red carpet alongside celebrities.

Windell Pierce and Erika Woods shared their excitement while discussing their ties to New Orleans and Kansas City.

KSHB 41 News staff Erika Woods and Wendell Pierce

"Next year, it needs to be the Chiefs and the Saints, because we will go again," Woods said. "We'll be there again."

People with connections to the Chiefs locker room had nothing but praise for the Chiefs up for awards Thursday night.

Head coach Andy Reid was nominated for AP Coach of the Year.

"He knows his players, and a lot of times coaches don’t take the time to know every player," Former Chiefs and Eagles running back LeSean McCoy. "And he's the type of dude we can have an hour conversation, not about football, and he treats everyone the same."

KSHB 41 News staff LeSean McCoy

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell took home Coach of the Year honors.

Travis Kelce was the 2025 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for the Chiefs organization.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Arik Armstead took home that honor.

Chiefs President Mark Donovan gave credit to his dedication to the Kansas City community.

"Everyone knows Travis as the podcast and the player," Donovan said. "But down in his core, he's a really special person and the amount his gives back, time he gives back, the hearts he touches, is one of the things that makes him really special."

Donovan added that himself, along with Chiefs CEO and chairman Clark Hunt, have used their time in New Orleans to meet with worldwide stakeholders.

"I think we've really taken advantage of the opportunity that we've had over the last five or six years as we've played in these championship games to really not only grow the fanbase for Kansas City, but awareness for the city as well," Hunt said.

