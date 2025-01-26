GAME DAY BLOG | Chiefs Kingdom up early for AFC Championship Game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Road to New Orleans continues today as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills for the AFC title.

Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. tonight, but there's plenty of events and activities throughout the day.

UPDATE, 9 a.m. | KSHB 41 Sports Director Mick Shaffer is on his way into GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for our pregame coverage. He drove by a long line of Chiefs fans already ready to go ahead of the AFC Championship Game.

Long line of cars ready to enter GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

UPDATE, 8 a.m. | KSHB 41's Olivia Acree has been outside of Gate 5 of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this morning catching up with Chiefs fans.

AFC Championship game day information for fans at the stadium and on the couch

UPDATE, 7:30 a.m. | The Chiefs have used home-field advantage plenty of times during their current playoff era (hosting six of the last seven AFC Championship games). KSHB 41's Jeff Penner looks at what's in store for today's weather.

KSHB 41 Weather Update

UPDATE, 7 a.m. | KSHB 41's Lindsay Shively, Taylor Hemness, Olivia Acree and others were out at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday morning where fans were waking up on Championship Sunday.

Chiefs fans wake up waiting in tailgating line at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

UPDATE, 6:30 a.m. | A big thanks to our crews who are out at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium early today to capture the early buzz of the AFC Championship Game.

KSHB 41's Olivia Acree caught up with DJ 1.5 at Gate 5.

Early morning scenes from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

