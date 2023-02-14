Get parade ready: Download important info to your phone

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’re less than 24 hours before the Kansas City Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

The cell phone network will likely be put to the test as hundreds of thousands of fans swarm Grand Boulevard and the area between Union Station and the National World War I Museum and Memorial.

KSHB 41 has put together the following downloadable pictures that include important information you might need in the case that your phone isn’t able to connect to the network.

Clicking on the image should take you to a web page where you can download the image to the phone:

DOWNLOAD | Parade route information

DOWNLOAD | Parade general information

DOWNLOAD | Safety information

DOWNLOAD | Park and Ride locations

DOWNLOAD | Park and Ride parade drop-off and pick-up locations

DOWNLOAD | Missing persons reunification locations

