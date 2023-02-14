Chiefs Kingdom Parade to put Kansas City cell phone network to test

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cell phone companies say they’re bringing in both short-term and long-term enhancements to Kansas City’s cellular network to help handle an increase in traffic.

But even then, hundreds of thousands of Kansas City Chiefs fans in the downtown Kansas City, Missouri, area is going to put the system to the test.

“Cell phone reception may be extremely limited,” the Kansas City Sports Commission advised Monday as it released additional information about Wednesday’s Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade.

A Verizon Wireless spokesperson said Tuesday the company has “accelerated some 5G deployments” along the parade route.

The company has also deployed a temporary mobile cell site in the Union Station area to provide additional 4G and 5G service.

A spokesperson with T-Mobile said the company made “coverage and capacity upgrades” along the parade route in anticipation of a Chiefs Super Bowl victory. The upgrades include work at Union Station and the National World War I Museum and Memorial.

Kansas City, Missouri-based Unite Private Networks said Tuesday its offering increased connectivity to its customers along the parade route.

The company says it anticipates its users to be using events and watch parties along the route, and the enhancements will allow for upgraded bandwidth capacity.

As part of the ramp up of the new single terminal at Kansas City International Airport, which is slated to open Feb. 18, and the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft in late April, both T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless said earlier this month it plans several service enhancements in the area. Some are short-term, but most others are longer term.

