Road closures begin Tuesday for Chiefs Kingdom Championship Parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Roads along the Chiefs Kingdom Championship Parade route have closed at noon Tuesday, 24 hours before the parade begins.

Grand Boulevard is closed from the Berkley Riverfront in the north down south to Pershing Road starting noon Tuesday.

All east and west-bound streets along Grand Boulevard will be also closed between Walnut and McGee Streets.

While there is no set time for roads to reopen, the Kansas City Sports Commission says streets will open "as early as conditions allow."

Additional road or lane closures may be needed for safety.

Vehicles can cross Grand Boulevard up until 9 a.m. Wednesday at 7th Street and Admiral Boulevard, 13th Street, Truman Road and 18th Street.

Pedestrians may cross Grand at 9th Street, 13th Street, Truman Road, 18th Street and 20th street.

Drivers are advised to avoid areas near the parade route, plan on seeking alternate routes and prepare for substantial travel delays.

Union Station is set to close Tuesday at 10 p.m., the station set to reopen on Thursday at 6 a.m.

