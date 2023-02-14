Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade establishes 7 missing person reunification locations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade officials said Monday that Wednesday’s parade and rally will be a family event and encouraged Chiefs fans of all ages to attend.

Officials are encouraging parents to make a plan in case they get separated from their party or children. One piece of advice is to take photos of your family to have a record of what they were wearing.

Law enforcement agencies have established seven child reunification centers along the parade route. Any missing people or children will be taken to the locations to be reunified with families:



UMB Bank, 928 Grand Blvd.

Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, 1125 Locust St.

T-Mobile Center Concourse, E. 14th Street and Grand Blvd.

Church of the Resurrection Downtown, 1601 Grand Blvd.

UMB Bank, 1800 Grand Blvd.

Blue Cross & Blue Shield - West side entrance, 2301 Main St.

Lunchland at Crown Center (third level above Sea Life Aquarium and Legoland Discovery Center), 2475 Grand Blvd

