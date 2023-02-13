Watch Now
Transportation options for getting to, from Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade

Charlie Keegan
Ride KC will provide free transportation to a mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, Friday and Saturday.
Posted at 1:48 PM, Feb 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-13 14:48:27-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are going to be lots of Chiefs fans congregating Wednesday outside of Union Station and the World War I Museum and Memorial to celebrate the team’s latest Super Bowl Championship.

Transit agencies are already working on plans to get fans safely into - and out of - an area including both Union Station and the parade route along Grand Boulevard.

LINK | Parade route, rally details released Monday morning

RideKC in Johnson County is offering a park-and-ride option from Oak Park Mall located at W. 95th Street and Quivira Road in Overland Park.

Those using the option should park in the mall parking lot and then walk to an area northeast of Macy’s on Nieman Road at 11149 W. 95th St. to pick a RideKC or school bus to the parade. Passengers will be dropped off at 25th Street and Southwest Boulevard.

Chiefs parade JoCo transit map.JPG

The service will start at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, with the last bus going to the parade leaving at 11 a.m. Return service back to the mall starts at noon and will continue until 4:30 p.m.

Organizers say riders should expect “significant” wait times to board a shuttle.

This story will be updated as additional information from other parts of the Kansas City area becomes available Monday afternoon.

Chiefs Kingdom can also sign up for event updates by texting KCPARADE to 888-777.


