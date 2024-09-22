Gracey Terrill: From sports radio host to astrologer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — What Gracey Terrill does might seem out of this world — because it truly is.

She has transitioned from a sports radio talk show host to an astrologer, blending her passions in a captivating way.

“There’s a lot of planets involved, a lot of charts that a lot of people don’t understand,” Terrill explained.

Her journey began around her Saturn return — a significant astrological milestone that occurs around ages 29 and 30.

“It’s like a coming of age, a crumbling of sorts,” she reflected.

Merging her love for sports with astrology, Terrill’s curiosity led her to explore the chart of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“In 2019, I thought, ‘I gotta know the magic behind this man,’” she said. “Mahomes has a Virgo sun, known for being incredibly mental, driven and focused."

Terrill gained significant attention for her analysis of the astrological synastry between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

“I kind of went viral with their charts,” she said of how she captivated fans with her unique perspective on their relationship.

Her predictions extend to injuries as well. Ahead of the Chiefs' Week 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Terrill said on her YouTube channel, Northern Astrology, that broken bones would be a "thing."

“We talked about how broken bones would be a thing for the last game, and it turned out to be a broken fibula,” she said, referring to Isiah Pacheco's injury.

Terrill emphasized her work is different from being a psychic.

"While people might make fun of it, astrology exists whether people believe in it or not," she said.

