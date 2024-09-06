Watch Now
Hallmark announces release date for 'Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story'

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For some football fans, it may feel like Christmas as the NFL season officially kicked off on Thursday.

But when the real holiday season comes around, Chiefs Kingdom may want to save the date on Nov. 30, when Hallmark will release "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story."

The movie, which was shot entirely in the Kansas City area, will feature Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and other players.

It will be released on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m. central time on the Hallmark Channel as part of the network's Countdown to Christmas programming.

The movie follows a love story between an NFL employee and a die-hard Chiefs fan.


