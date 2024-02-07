‘Hands down, the best’: Chiefs players speak highly of rival Raiders’ practice facilities

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are settling in at “Arrowhead West,” better known as the Las Vegas Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium.

After a few days of getting acquainted with the facilities of their rival, players said the hosts have been nothing but hospitable.

“We’re thankful to be here, thankful they’re letting us use their facilities,” said linebacker Willie Gay Jr. “They’re wonderful facilities … kind of make us a little bit jealous.”

From Rivals to 'renters'

The Chiefs are using the Raiders practice facility all week and they're not mad about it. #ChiefsKingdom #SuperBowlLVIII pic.twitter.com/SHtjfreYzP — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) February 7, 2024

Defensive tackle Chris Jones said, “on record,” the Raiders have the best facility he’s ever played in.

“It’s the best. Hands down, the best,” he said.

In the beginning, there was some awkwardness.

Defensive end Mike Danna joked it was like “going to your college rival school and kind of using their facilities.”

The Chiefs logo is painted on the Raiders locker room at Allegiant Stadium.



The ultimate indignity. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/sWeGMiY95z — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) February 5, 2024

But with a little TLC, the team has made it feel like GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

“We’ve been hanging up banners and everything to make it more so like a homey feel because we see so much black and gray,” Jones told KSHB 41 Sports' McKenzie Nelson.

With all the added decor, Danna said the locker room is a “sea of red.”

How do the Raiders feel?

During Opening Night, punter Tommy Townsend said he was sure Raiders weren't “too happy with us practicing in their facilities,” but owner Mark Davis told KSHB's Aaron Ladd the Chiefs “earned it.”

“The Chiefs and the 49ers are my two favorite teams, other than the Raiders,” Davis joked.

—

