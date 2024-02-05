Neighbors organize Super Bowl sendoff for Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Neighbors dressed in red and gold lined the streets of one Kansas City community as Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. drove past on his way to the airport.

“It’s great to have a guy here that brings the community together,” said supporter Lauren, who was sitting next to her daughter. “We all just love that he’s here and want to support him.”

RELATED | Chiefs depart for Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

Duane Maxwell and other neighbors said they spoke with Gay before his departure.

“He just texted me and said he’d bring one home for us, so we out here celebrating for it. That’s what we are doing today,” Maxwell said.

Young fans eagerly anticipated the sendoff, making signs days in advance.

Below are a few KSHB 41 reporter Abby Dodge spotted in the crowd.

Willie Gay Sendoff Sign 1 Credit: Jason Gould/KSHB 41 Willie Gay Sendoff Sign 2 Credit: Jason Gould/KSHB 41 Willie Gay Sendoff Sign 3 Credit: Jason Gould/KSHB 41 Willie Gay Sendoff Sign 4 Credit: Jason Gould/KSHB 41 Willie Gay Sendoff Sign 5 Credit: Jason Gould/KSHB 41

“Exciting, it was really exciting,” said sendoff-goer Calvin Overman. “No one is a bigger Chiefs fan than me.”

One fan even handed Gay a friendship bracelet as he drove by. The beads spelled out Chiefs Kingdom, according to McKenna Formanek, who handed him the gift.

“Just to encourage him to do well in the Super Bowl,” McKenna said of the bracelet.

Fans are hopeful they will have another reason to throw confetti in the air one week from Sunday. Super Bowl LVIII kicks off at 5:30 p.m. CT from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

—