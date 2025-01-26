Healthy Chiefs announce inactives ahead of AFC Championship showdown with Bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs, who have played in four of the last five Super Bowls, are as healthy as possible for the AFC Championship Game.

No Chiefs players carried an injury designation into the showdown with the Buffalo Bills, who haven't reached the Super Bowl in more than 30 years, on Sunday evening at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

None of the four players listed on the report throughout the week — left guard Mike Caliendo (shoulder), quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle), right tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee) and cornerback Jaylen Watson (knee) — even missed practice reps ahead of the game, according to the final injury report.

Meanwhile, the Bills ruled out free safety Taylor Rapp (hip/back), who had six tackles and an interception in a November win against the Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Buffalo also downgraded linebacker Baylon Spector (calf), whose practice window to return from injured reserve is open, to out before the game.

Cornerback Christian Benford (concussion/personal), who was questionable, was the only player for either team with an injury designation, but he is active for the game.

The Bills listed Rapp, cornerback Brandon Codrington, defensive tackles Quinton Jefferson and DeWayne Carter, offensive lineman Ryan Van Demark and interior offensive lineman Sedrick Van-Pran Granger inactive.

Quarterback Mike White is also inactive but available as the emergency third QB.

For Kansas City, linebacker Swayze Bozeman and wide receiver Justyn Ross were the standard elevations from the practice squad for the game, but Ross is inactive.

He was joined by cornerback Keith Taylor, offensive tackles Wanya Morris and Ethan Driskell, guard C.J. Hanson and defensive ends Joshua Uche and Malik Herring.

Those six players also were inactive for the AFC Divisional win against Houston along with safety Deon Bush, who is active for the Buffalo game.

