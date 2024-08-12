'He’s going to be back': Chiefs’ Andy Reid upbeat on injury to WR Hollywood Brown

ST. JOSEPH, Mo — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid provided an update Monday following an injury to wide receiver Hollywood Brown in the team’s preseason opener Saturday in Jacksonville.

Brown was tackled hard on the first offensive play of the game after hauling in a throw from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He made it to the sideline where he was immediately tended to by the Chiefs' medical staff.

Brown was eventually taken to a Jacksonville hospital for treatment and evaluation of a dislocated sternoclavicular joint.

On Monday, Reid told reporters doctors were able to put the joint back into place without surgery.

Brown spent Saturday night in Jacksonville before returning to Kansas City on Sunday.

Andy Reid address Hollywood Brown injury

Reid said it was a positive that Brown didn’t need surgery.

“He’s going to be back,” Reid said Monday.

While Reid is looking forward to Brown’s return, an exact timeline wasn’t immediately clear following Monday’s news conference.

“We’ll see how that goes,” Reid said on Brown’s return. “We’ve got other guys who can step in and play, so we’ll be OK there.”

Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy reacts to first preseason game

Brown, a former star at the University of Oklahoma, was the Chiefs’ biggest free-agent acquisition during the offseason.

He only signed a one-year deal worth $7 million, but the former first-round pick by Baltimore in 2019, who topped 1,000 yards in his third season before forcing a trade to Arizona, was expected to revitalize Kansas City’s big-play capability.

The Chiefs continue their preseason slate at 3 p.m. this coming Saturday, Aug. 17, hosting the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

You can catch the game on KSHB 41.

