KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rewind to the spring, when the NFL schedule was announced.
Christmas night. At home. Hosting the Broncos.
Holthus Huddle: Christmas night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
I think a lot of Chiefs fans likely lamented another holiday game for their team.
But on the other hand, it looked like what could be a massive, maybe division-defining tilt against a division rival.
Now, it's turned into the final home game of what has been a disastrous season for the Chiefs.
Still, Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus tells me that every member of the team — no matter who suits up to play — wants to win this game.
—
KSHB 41 News anchor Taylor Hemness reports on stories across Kansas, including a focus on consumer issues. You can contact Taylor by email.