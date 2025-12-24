KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rewind to the spring, when the NFL schedule was announced.

Christmas night. At home. Hosting the Broncos.

Holthus Huddle: Christmas night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

I think a lot of Chiefs fans likely lamented another holiday game for their team.

But on the other hand, it looked like what could be a massive, maybe division-defining tilt against a division rival.

Now, it's turned into the final home game of what has been a disastrous season for the Chiefs.

Still, Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus tells me that every member of the team — no matter who suits up to play — wants to win this game.

—