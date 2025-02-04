Houston, Mississippi, takes pride in hometown hero in Chiefs' Chris Jones

HOUSTON, Miss. — In the small town of Houston, Mississippi, with a population just over 3,000, one name rings out far beyond the football field: Chris Jones.

The Kansas City Chiefs' star defensive lineman, widely regarded as one of the best in the NFL, is a local legend whose success has become a beacon of hope and inspiration for the youth of this close-knit community.

“It's a huge deal, you know, our kids live and die by the Kansas City Chiefs,” said Baylor Dampeer, head football coach at Houston High School. "Chris may be the best in the NFL, arguably the best defensive lineman in the league."

Jack McCormick/KSHB Baylor Dampeer (left), head football coach at Houston High School talks with KSHB 41 Sports anchor McKenzie Nelson.

Before his rise to NFL stardom, Chris Jones was a Hilltopper, playing for Houston High, where he was not only a standout but also the top-rated football player in the state of Mississippi. His success story has become a source of pride for the town, one that’s frequently told to motivate future generations.

“Anytime you can take a place that gets a generational player like Chris and set a standard of excellence, kids feed on that,” Dampeer explained.

The legacy Jones has left behind continues to drive the current players at Houston High, who look to follow in his footsteps.

“I mean, somebody’s dressing at his locker, somebody’s working out at the same place he worked out, and they get on the field trying to get after the quarterback like he did. That’s a huge deal for them,” Dampeer said. “Just knowing that it can be done, that he has done it, is a huge motivator for our guys.”

Jack McCormick/KSHB Kansas City Chiefs' Chris Jones has a banner in the Houston Hilltoppers High School gym in Houston, Mississippi.

Chris Jones, a 2012 graduate of Houston High, may have left town to chase his NFL dreams, but his presence remains a constant source of inspiration for every class that has come through since. The young athletes of Houston High are reminded daily that success is within reach, no matter where they come from.

Zane Thomas, principal of Houston High School, highlighted the impact of Jones' story on his students.

“Chris and his story—knowing he’s a Houston guy, born and raised here just like a lot of our kids—gives them hope. They realize their position in life is very relevant to what his was. They understand it’s a possibility that they don’t have to be stuck in Houston, Mississippi. The possibilities are there, and Chris is a living example of that.”

Jack McCormick/KSHB Zane Thomas, principal of Houston High School in Houston, Mississippi.

Despite his fame and success, those who know him best say the Chris Jones of today is the same humble, hardworking individual who walked the halls of Houston High School.

In Houston, Mississippi, Chris Jones' legacy isn’t just about the football games or the accolades—it’s about proving that dreams can come true, no matter how small the town.

