How to watch Chiefs vs Bears Aug. 22 on 38 the Spot and KMCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will wrap up their preseason slate of games Thursday, Aug. 22, hosting the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
The game will be available for free to viewers in the Kansas City area on 38 the Spot/KMCI, with kickoff scheduled for 7:20 p.m.
The KSHB 41 sports team has pregame coverage starting at 6 p.m., with coverage moving over to 38 the Spot at 7 p.m.
Here’s how to double check you can receive 38 the Spot.
KMCI/38 the Spot can be viewed on the following broadcast providers in the Kansas City area:
|PROVIDER
|CHANNEL
|DIGITAL CHANNEL
|Over-the-air
|38.1
|38.1
|Spectrum
|8
|1230
|Comcast (Independence)
|5
|807
|Comcast (Olathe)
|2
|807
|Everfast Fiber
|2
|632
|Dish Network
|38
|38
|DirecTV
|38
|38
|AT&T U-Verse
|38
|1038
|Midco
|15
|615
|Optimum (St. Joseph)
|17
|N/A
*38 the Spot/KMCI is currently unavailable on YouTubeTV and Hulu. YouTubeTV and Hulu subscribers can catch Chiefs games on KMCI over the air. Looking for help finding the game over the air? Start here.
Can't get 38 The Spot after trying all the steps above? Log-in on chiefs.com at 7:20 p.m. Thursday for a live stream of the game.
