How to watch the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Victory Parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom is set to come together Wednesday, Feb. 14, for a giant party to celebrate the Chiefs' victory in Super Bowl LVIII.

KSHB 41 is the official broadcast partner of the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Victory Parade, offering exclusive inside-the-ropes coverage all morning long starting at 4:30 a.m.

The parade officially starts at 11 a.m., with the rally on the north lawn of the National World War I Museum and Memorial in front of Kansas City’s Union Station tentatively scheduled for 12:45 p.m.

While hundreds of thousands of fans are expected to turn out in person, if you can’t make it and live in the Kansas City area, you can watch coverage all day long on KSHB 41.

The parade will be replayed on Saturday, Feb. 17, from 8 to 11 p.m. on 38 the Spot, KMCI; and on Sunday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on KSHB and then from 6 to 9 p.m. on 38 the Spot, KMCI.

If you are outside of the Kansas City area, coverage will be streamed all morning long for free on kshb.com and the KSHB 41 app for smartphones and smart TVs.

