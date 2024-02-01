'I can’t believe it’s my real life': Chiefs cheerleaders prepare for another Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Kansas City Chiefs are just 11 days away from competing in Super Bowl LVIII.

For life-long Chiefs fans, they've had to see their team through the highs and lows. For many of the cheerleaders, they've only known the Chiefs as champions.

This will be fourth Super Bowl for Chiefs cheerleader Taylor. She went to Miami, Tampa and Phoenix for the last three.

Jacob Morgan/KSHB 41 Taylor has been to all three Super Bowls with the Chiefs.

"We are told as a class that we are really spoiled," she said. "Our class of Chiefs cheerleaders don't know what it means to not be in an AFC Championship."

Cooper, another Chiefs cheerleader, has been with the team for five seasons.

"I say all the time — this is a once in a lifetime opportunity that I've gotten to do now three times," Cooper said.

Jacob Morgan/KSHB 41 This is Cooper's fifth season with the Chiefs as a cheerleader.

They practice three days a week instead of two and their practices are about four hours long, but their big stage at the Super bowl feels like it comes back as fast as an eight count.

"It’s funny — my dad is a die-hard Chiefs fan," Cooper said. "He attended the longest game against the Dolphins on Christmas Day, and he reminds me often this is not how it’s always been and you are very lucky."

Even when they know their routines backwards and forwards, some feelings will never get old.

"There is such an adrenaline rush," said Stefanie, another Chiefs cheerleader. "You get so nervous thinking of all the viewers and just the celebrities they show. I could be cheering and look up and there's Lady Gaga."

Their practice turf is their Superbowl field until Feb. 11. Some might not realize they lead regular lives too.

"Ahhhhh, I gotta move a couple of classes around that I teach and some presentations," Taylor said. "I still have to have my parents on speed dial. I’m always talking to my mom through the game day routine. She knows where I stand at home games and what corner I stand in."

It's clearly not their first time, but for cheerleaders like Stefanie, game day and the final practices of this season will be different.

"Yes, I will try not to cry," Stefanie said. "I had prepared my heart that I cheered my last game at Arrowhead and with the Kansas City Chiefs; I am retiring this year."

For many of them, being a cheerleader for the Chiefs,is hoping they're on the field again when their next count is four.

"It's a mixture of confidence and faith, but also wow, how are we doing this?" Taylor said.

