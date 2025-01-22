'I have to play my best football': Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes prepares for AFC Championship rematch vs. Bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The hunt for a historic Super Bowl three-peat is still on for the Kansas City Chiefs after last Sunday's AFC Divisional win against the Houston Texans.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes understands what it will take to continue chasing something so monumental.

"I have to play my best football whenever I get the opportunity to," Mahomes said.

The Chiefs will meet the Buffalo Bills in the postseason for the fourth time in five years.

While the Bills have won four straight regular season games against the Chiefs, they have not been able to defeat the two-time defending Super Bowl champions when it matters most.

The last five matchups overall have been decided by no more than nine points, proving just how competitive these two teams are.

"Every game is close, so it just comes down to a play here or there that makes an impact on the outcome," Mahomes said.

This year's AFC Championship Game will be the first time the Bills travel to Kansas City for a playoff game since the 2021 season, when 13 seconds was too much time for the Chiefs.

Mahomes called GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium a "special place" and thinks its history feeds into the football team when they play there.

"You feel that passion that the fans have," Mahomes said. "It's true, it's real and they want us to go out there and be the best that we can possibly be."

The Chiefs will need all of that energy from the fans on their quest for a third-straight Super Bowl victory.

Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at Arrowhead Stadium on CBS.

—