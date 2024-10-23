'I know nothing': Chiefs coach Andy Reid mum on trade reports with DeAndre Hopkins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly made a big move Wednesday morning to acquire veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Tennessee Titans.

Hours later, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid didn’t have much to add on the trade reports.

“I know nothing,” Reid told reporters with a smile during his normal Wednesday media session.

It wasn’t clear if Hopkins was at the facility or if he would participate in Wednesday’s practice.

Reid said Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach was handling the details.

The Chiefs are looking for depth at the wide receiver position following significant injuries to Hollywood Brown and Rashee Rice.

The services of veteran JuJu Smith-Schuster also appear uncertain as he works to heal from a hamstring injury.

Reid said Smith-Schuster would not participate in Wednesday’s practices, joining defensive end Mike Danna, who has been working back from a pectoral injury the last several weeks.

The Chiefs are set to take on AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

While Mahomes didn’t specifically discuss the reported trade, a reporter did ask Mahomes about the process the team has to bring new players up to speed quickly.

"The biggest [thing] is getting with the coaches," Mahomes said.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes talks about the great trust he has in the receivers

—