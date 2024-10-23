Watch Now
Report: Chiefs working to finalize a trade for WR DeAndre Hopkins

Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) walks off the field after the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are working to finalize a trade with the Tennessee Titans for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported on the news early Wednesday morning.

In his post, he also says he's expected to come to Kansas City for a conditional fourth round pick, per sources.

The Chiefs have lost multiple wide receivers this season due to injuries, so if this trade is finalized, it would give the Chiefs a major boost at wide receiver.

