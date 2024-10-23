Report: Chiefs working to finalize a trade for WR DeAndre Hopkins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are working to finalize a trade with the Tennessee Titans for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported on the news early Wednesday morning.

Chiefs lost WR Hollywood Brown to a shoulder injury during the preseason, WR Rashee Rice to a knee injury last month, and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster to a hamstring injury last week.



But WR help now is expected to be on the way with DeAndre Hopkins. pic.twitter.com/VXEn6ifAJA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2024

In his post, he also says he's expected to come to Kansas City for a conditional fourth round pick, per sources.

The Chiefs have lost multiple wide receivers this season due to injuries, so if this trade is finalized, it would give the Chiefs a major boost at wide receiver.

