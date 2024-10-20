Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster exits Super Bowl rematch with hamstring injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — JuJu Smith-Schuster was limited Thursday and Friday at practice with a hamstring injury, but the Kansas City Chiefs’ veteran wide receiver was deemed able to go for a Super Bowl LVIII rematch Sunday afternoon against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Missouri.

That availability lasted less than a quarter.

Smith-Schuster stumbled and fell on an in-breaking route on Kansas City’s second drive.

He left the game and the Chiefs officially listed him as questionable to return with a hamstring injury. He was downgraded to out late in the third quarter.

Smith-Schuster, who had yet to be targeted in the game, had 78 catches for 933 yards during the 2022 regular season and helped Kansas City win Super Bowl LVII.

He left via free agency after the season, but New England, which had signed him to a three-year deal, released Smith-Schuster in training camp.

Rejoining the Chiefs in late August, Smith-Schuster emerged as an important piece to the offense again after long-term injuries to Hollywood Brown and Rashee Rice.

Smith-Schuster had a relatively limited role in Kansas City’s first four games — racking up two catches for 17 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown, on four total targets.

But with Rice out in Week 5 against New Orleans, Smith-Schuster responded with seven catches for 130 yards in a 26-13 win.

