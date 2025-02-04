'It's a miracle': Former 1976 Chiefs cheerleader talks excitement for potential 3-peat

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Chiefs cheerleaders are the spirit of the team.

With the Chiefs going for a historic Superbowl three-peat, a former cheerleader reflected on four seasons of memories.

Georgia Cirese was a cheerleader from 1976 to 1979, but she became a "super fan" at a young age.

Credit: Georgia Cirese

Cirese said she was a couple of seasons in when cheerleaders started getting paid.

It was just an "honor" to represent the team, she said.

Credit: Georgia Cirese Georgia Cirese is a former Chiefs cheerleader. Her career with the team spanned from 1976 through 1979.



"They interviewed us, so we sat down and had an interview and the questions I'll never forget because they asked me what the name of the head coach was, and I said, 'Hank Stram.' They said, 'Who's the quarterback?' I said, 'Lenny Dawson.' And then, the hard question was, 'How many yards are in a football field?' I said, '100,' and they're like, 'You passed,'" she said.

KSHB 41

Today, she owns a medical spa in Kansas City called Georgous Aesthetic Bar.

Her ties with the team remain strong. Cirese went to the 2020 Superbowl in Miami with the alumni association.

Even with the championship streak, she never thought she'd say Chiefs and "three-peat" in the same sentence.

"No, I mean really it’s a miracle," she said. "I look back and think of Lenny Dawson, he was a rock star, and Otis Taylor and Willie Lanier and Fred Arbanas. All those guys from the Super Bowl team were just like this team we have today so I think we need to cherish these times."

She wouldn't be able to call herself a "super fan" without having her own game predictions.

"The score will be 28-26 and once they come home with their Super Bowl trophy and they get their rings, my prediction is after Travis gets his ring — he's gonna present Taylor her ring because Mahomes did that with Brittany," Cirese said.

