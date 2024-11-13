Watch Now
‘It’s frustrating, disappointing’: Patrick Mahomes shares reaction to October home burglary

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said his initial reaction to his home being burglarized was that it was "frustrating, disappointing."
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke Wednesday about an investigation into an October burglary at his home.

News of the incident broke Tuesday.

Mahomes said his initial reaction to the incident was that it was “frustrating, disappointing.”

“I can’t get into too many of the details, ‘cause the investigation is still ongoing, but obviously something that you don’t want to happen, to really anybody, but obviously yourself,” Mahomes said.

A Cass County Sheriff’s Office report obtained by KSHB 41 revealed deputies received a call just after midnight on Oct. 6 reporting a break-in at Mahomes’ residence.

When a reporter asked Mahomes if his family was in the home at the time of the burglary, he said he couldn’t speak to the details while the investigation was open.

“But I’m sure at some point that will be talked about,” he said.

The sheriff’s office did not release any information regarding suspects or possible missing property.

