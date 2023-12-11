‘It’s tough to swallow’ | Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on loss to Bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said the outcome of Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills was tough to swallow.

Mahomes was visibly upset at the end of the game after the Chiefs turned the ball over on downs inside two minutes.

At issue was a touchdown on a lateral from TE Travis Kelce to WR Kadarius Toney that was erased on an offensive offsides call against Toney.

“They are human men, they make mistakes, but every week we’re talking about something,’ Mahomes said to reporters. “All I can do is give everything I have and I’m proud of the guys and for another football game to end like that is just tough to swallow.”

The scenario came a week after Chiefs felt they were on the short-end of another referee decision late in the game on a pass in which pass interference wasn't called in a loss against the Green Bay Packers.

“You don’t want to be talking about this stuff after the game,” Mahomes said.