Jason Kelce, brother of Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, announces retirement from NFL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jason Kelce, brother to Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, announced his retirement from the NFL during an emotional news conference on Monday.

As Travis looked on from the front row in the audience, Kelce made his announcement.

“There is no chance I’d be here without the bond Travis and I share,” Jason said. “It made me stronger, tougher, smarter and taught me the values of cooperation, loyalty, patience and understanding.”

Jason said it is poetic he fulfilled his career in the city of Brotherly Love.

"I know that relationship all too well," he said.

Jason started all 193 games he played over 13 seasons in the NFL. His work led him to six All Pro selections as center of the Philadelphia Eagles and got to hoist the Lombardi Trophy when the Eagles won Super Bowl LII over the New England Patriots.

“It was really my brother and I our whole lives,” Jason said about his relationship with Travis. “We did almost everything together. Competed. Fought. Laughed. Cried."

He also said they learned from one another.

“We invented games; Imagined ourselves as star players of that time. We envisioned making the game winning plays day after day on Coal Ridge Road. We won countless Super Bowls in our minds before ever leaving the house.”

Once the Eagles were eliminated in last year’s NFL Playoffs, Jason turned into full supporter mode, as he, their mother Donna, and whomever else found their way into the suite cheered Travis and the Chiefs along, from Buffalo all the way to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

