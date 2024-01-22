Chiefs’ Andy Reid playfully reacts to Jason Kelce’s shirtless shenanigans in Buffalo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jason Kelce did the impossible Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Starting with his pregame shot from a bowling ball at a tailgate with Bills Mafia to his shirtless antics, including a viral celebration of his younger brother’s first touchdown, Kelce upstaged Taylor Swift and was the biggest show in the stands during the Kansas City Chiefs’ 27-24 win against the Buffalo Bills in an AFC Divisional showdown.

Jason Kelce: Man of the People pic.twitter.com/QANv97Rb9P — New Heights (@newheightshow) January 21, 2024

Kelce’s younger brother is Chiefs future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce.

Broadcast cameras captured Jason Kelce’s bare-chested barbaric yawp after Travis Kelce’s second-quarter touchdown, which gave the Chiefs their first lead at 13-10.

Guzzling beer and jumping in and out of his suite, Kelce, who is expected to retire after 13 seasons as an All-Pro center with the Philadelphia Eagles, captivated social media and Bills fans throughout the game.

“My wife saw him,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “She took pictures with him. I saw the pictures.”

Reid was the Eagles’ coach when he was plucked from Cincinnati in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft and he coached him during his first two pro seasons.

Given the Reid family’s close connection with the Kelces — he’s now been Travis’ coach for the last 11 years — it makes sense that Andy’s wife, Tammy Reid, would seek out Jason for a few photos.

“No shirt on, no,” Reid said when asked about the pictures.

Jason and Travis Kelce became the first brothers in NFL history to square off in a Super Bowl last season when the Chiefs outlasted the Eagles 38-35 to win Super Bowl LVII, but there’s always been a lot of mutual love and respect between the Kelces and their mustachioed coach.

“Listen, he’s the best,” Reid said. “Great kid, great father — that’s probably the thing I’m most proud of him for. He’s got a great wife and kids and everything, so he’s done a great job with that.”

Via AP Jason Kelce (back left) with Kylie Kelce (back right) and the couple's children and pets

Before the Eagles and Chiefs met in mid-November in a Super Bowl rematch on Monday Night Football, Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, hosted a field-hockey clinic in Kansas City.

The Kelce brothers co-host one of the most-popular sports podcasts in the world, "New Heights."

