JuJu Smith-Schuster explains decision to re-sign with Chiefs, praises receiver room

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One day after re-signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said familiarity with the team was a key factor in his decision to return.

Smith-Schuster signed a one-year deal with the team Monday after being released from the New England Patriots.

"Just very familiar with the offense," he said. "Very familiar with Andy Reid, Pat (Patrick Mahomes), the guys. So just being in this facility kind of makes your job a lot easier than going somewhere new."

KSHB 41 News staff Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster spoke with reporters on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

He played in Kansas City during the 2022-23 season, where he had a productive year accentuated by a Super Bowl LVII victory.

Smith-Schuster recorded 933 yards and scored three touchdowns.

Going into this season, Smith-Schuster said his focus will be more on helping the team than individual production.

"For me, it's not so much about numbers, it's more about where I can be used and fit," he said.

In a wide receiver room that features Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown and others, Smith-Schuster praised the different abilities they bring to the table.

"You got speed, down the field, great hands," he said. "Last year, me watching Rashee, it was very cool to see how those guys used him in that way, in that form."

