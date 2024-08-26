Watch Now
SportsFootballKansas City Chiefs

Actions

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster reunites with Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs LB Drue Tranquill said he believes the return of JuJu Smith-Schuster will help the team.
JuJu Smith-Schuster
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — JuJu Smith-Schuster will reunite with the Chiefs after the team signed the wide receiver Monday.

Smith-Schuster first joined the team on a one-year deal in 2022.

After his contract was up, he left to join the New England Patriots, where he reportedly signed a 3-year deal worth $33 million.

RELATED | Emotional JuJu Smith-Schuster grateful to ‘chase a Super Bowl ring’ with Chiefs

But one season later, the Super Bowl LVII champion is back to reunite with Patrick Mahomes and company.

"I hear he's a great player; him and Pat have good chemistry," linebacker Drue Tranquill said of Smith-Schuster in a press conference Monday. "... He'll be a key addition for us and help us."

The Chiefs kick off the regular season at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5. You can catch the game on KSHB 41.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone