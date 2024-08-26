WR JuJu Smith-Schuster reunites with Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — JuJu Smith-Schuster will reunite with the Chiefs after the team signed the wide receiver Monday.

Smith-Schuster first joined the team on a one-year deal in 2022.

After his contract was up, he left to join the New England Patriots, where he reportedly signed a 3-year deal worth $33 million.

RELATED | Emotional JuJu Smith-Schuster grateful to ‘chase a Super Bowl ring’ with Chiefs

But one season later, the Super Bowl LVII champion is back to reunite with Patrick Mahomes and company.

The champ is back. We have officially signed @TeamJuJu! pic.twitter.com/jEHJxOQaQE — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 26, 2024

"I hear he's a great player; him and Pat have good chemistry," linebacker Drue Tranquill said of Smith-Schuster in a press conference Monday. "... He'll be a key addition for us and help us."

The Chiefs kick off the regular season at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5. You can catch the game on KSHB 41.

—