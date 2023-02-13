Emotional JuJu Smith-Schuster grateful to ‘chase a Super Bowl ring’ with Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — JuJu Smith-Schuster finally gave in to the Kansas City Chiefs’ flirtations.

The Chiefs reportedly showed interest in Smith-Schuster, a Pro Bowl wide receiver during his first five NFL seasons with Pittsburgh, before the 2021 season, but he stayed with the Steelers.

Even after Smith-Schuster played only five games that season, Kansas City’s interest persisted and Smith-Schuster caved, signing a one-year deal — drawn by the allure of chasing a Lombardi Trophy.

“I’m not going to cry right now, but probably when I get home or in the locker room I’ll cry,” Smith-Schuster said. “Honestly, it’s just crazy to come here and play on a one-year deal to chase a Super Bowl ring. I just thank all my coaches and my teammates and everyone around me for making this possible, and obviously the man above.”

Smith-Schuster had a game-high seven receptions during a 38-35 victory for Kansas City over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII.

He finished with 53 yards, including four catches for 38 yards on the Chiefs’ second drive of the third quarter.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes went back to Smith-Schuster repeatedly on the drive that propelled Kansas City to its first lead of the game.

“The opportunity, when it presents itself, you take full advantage,” Smith-Schuster said. “I’m not the type of guy who cares about stats, catches, who gets the ball and whatnot. All I care about is winning. When you win, everybody’s happy.”

Everybody connected to the Chiefs certainly was happy Sunday as the organization laid claim to its third Lombardi Trophy and second in the last four seasons.

But Smith-Schuster, who battled a knee injury the latter half of the season and visibly struggled to walk off the field two weeks ago after leaving the AFC Championship Game win against Cincinnati, nearly didn’t get to enjoy the moment.

“After the AFC Championship Game, I couldn’t walk, but I came out here because I believed in my staff and I believed in them to get me where I am today,” Smith-Schuster said.

He said he spent four to five hours with the training staff — he singled out assistant physical therapist David Glover — rehabbing his knee this week to be able to play Sunday, but it was worth it to win a Super Bowl.

“When the clock hit zero, I was just looking for my family,” Smith-Schuster said. “... Honestly, it’s crazy. It’s wild.”