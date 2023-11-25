Kadarius Toney ruled out of Sunday's Chiefs vs. Raiders game due to ankle, hip injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney has been ruled out for Sunday's game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chiefs announced Saturday that Toney was ruled out due to ankle and hip injuries.

Injury Report Update: WR Kadarius Toney is now ruled out for Sunday’s game with an ankle/hip injury. https://t.co/jJrZc8R0zs — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 25, 2023

The Chiefs will now be down three key offenders in Las Vegas.

On Friday, Kansas City listed wide receiver Mecole Hardman and running back Jerick McKinnon as out on the team's injury report.

The Chiefs also announced Saturday that it has activated practice squad players La'Mical Perine (running back) and Montrell Washington (wide receiver) via standard elevation.

Hardman injured his thumb during the first half of the Chiefs game against Philadelphia on Monday, while McKinnon is out due to a groin injury.

The Chiefs vs. Raiders game kicks off at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.