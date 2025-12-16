Kansas City-area doctor 'optimistic' Mahomes will return to the field next year

KSHB 41 News anchor Caitlin Knute is interested in hearing from you. Send her an e-mail .

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes underwent successful surgery Monday night to repair a torn ACL in his left knee.

As Chiefs Kingdom sends wishes for a speedy recovery, I wanted to know a little bit more about the recovery process.

I called up Dr. Meg Gibson, a sports medicine specialist at University Health in Kansas City, Missouri, to get a better understanding.

Kansas City-area doctor 'optimistic' about Mahomes return to the field next year

“There are so many successful professional athletes and weekend warriors, so you don’t have to be a professional athlete to recover from this type of injury,” Gibson told me. “Individuals are definitely able to return not only playing their sport, but playing their sport at the level they were before.”

After confirming the injury with Chiefs doctors after Sunday’s game, Mahomes flew to Dallas to meet with Dr. Dan Cooper, an orthopedic surgeon with the Carrell Clinic who focuses on minimally invasive arthroscopic and reconstructive surgery.

Cooper performed Mahomes’ surgery Monday night in Dallas. The team said Mahomes would begin his rehab process “immediately.”

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport was among many on social media Monday night estimating Mahomes could return to the field within a year.

“I’m very optimistic and I have the utmost faith in him, and he showed us before that he’s been able to recover from some tough injuries in quite impressive timelines, so I imagine he will be able to successfully return to the Chiefs' field next season,” Gibson told me.

