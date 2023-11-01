Kansas City Chiefs’ Andy Reid on playing in Germany: ‘It’s a road game’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are trying to keep to a normal routine, even if their upcoming game against the Miami Dolphins is anything but.

The Chiefs are set to head over to Frankfurt, Germany, on Thursday ahead of Sunday’s marquee matchup against the Dolphins.

It’s a key game in the AFC, with both teams sporting a 6-2 record.

While there will be plenty of extra events for Chiefs Kingdom this weekend in Germany, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is trying to keep things in a normal routine as much as possible.

“It’s a road game, that’s how you look at it,” Reid told reporters Wednesday from the team’s training facilities in Kansas City, Missouri. “You try as much as you can to keep the guys in routine.”

Reid said the entire organization helps to make that possible.

"We have that about down to where they can [travel], with the exception that they’ve got to get some rest on that plane,” Reid said. “It’s a nice big plane, comfy little things that they can do their thing there.”

Reid compared playing in Europe — the Chiefs last played overseas against the Detroit Lions in November 2015 in London, winning 45-10 — to playing in stadiums in which one of the teams is clearly the home team.

“It’s constant noise, not for one team or the other team, and it’s normally loud — it’s not just a buzz,” Reid said. “You listen to the soccer matches that they have and it’s loud — very similar to that.”

Reid praised advanced teams who have worked to make sure things like the hotel and even the playing field are in good shape.

“They’re hospitality with that, we look forward to getting over there and settling in,” Reid said. “I think as humans we like to get a little settled in, so we’ll do that with the couple of days that we have.”

