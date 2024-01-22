Kansas City Chiefs 'fan' blows Buffalo's chances of playoff win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Rainey family gathered in their Olathe basement on Sunday night like they do every Chiefs game day.

“The main thing is making sure my people are here,” Colby Rainey said.

In the final minutes of the Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills, Rainey grabbed a nearby fan and plugged it in on the off chance it could make a difference.

Kicker Tyler Bass missed the needed field goal to tie Sunday’s game, which fell right. Rainey’s fan was pointed in the same direction.

“I figured I’d give it a shot,” Rainey said. “If it’s stupid and it works, I guess it isn’t stupid then.”

Their Olathe basement erupted in cheers, and high heart rates.

Colby’s father-in-law said with the way the Chiefs play, he’s thankful he has a healthy heart.

“Because if I [didn’t], I’d probably already be gone,” Mike Miano said.

Dr. Travis Love, a University of Kansas Health System cardiologist, says strenuous emotions can impact heart health.

“During these games, it is so stressful to power through,” Love said. “What you really need to do is, embrace the fact that we have Patrick Mahomes and that everything is going to be OK.”

When asked about the use of alcohol, Love said it is not recommended as medical treatment, but one fan saw a positive outcome on Sunday night.

“I would try to drink in moderation and not go overboard,” he said. “Although it seems like Jason [Kelce] was having a pretty good time the way he was doing it. He didn’t seem very stressed out.”

To hopefully have a similar outcome, the fan is staying put at the Rainey house.

“We’ll see what happens, but if needed, we’ll kick it on high,” Rainey.

The Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, January 28 at 2 p.m. local time.

