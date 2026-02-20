Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talks NFL Combine, WR Rice, TE Kelce

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid fielded questions from reporters Friday as the team readies for the 2026 NFL Draft Combine next week in Indianapolis.

The Chiefs will be looking to this year’s draft to help restock several position groups in an effort to return to the playoffs after a 6-11 season in 2025.

They have the No. 10 overall pick in April’s draft.

HC Andy Reid talks about the NFL Combine, Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice

Part of the team’s evaluation of roster needs could include the status of tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Rashee Rice.

Prior to the Super Bowl, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport indicated the Chiefs planned to meet with Kelce’s team after the Super Bowl and hoped to have him back for the 2026 regular season.

On Friday, Reid said, “There is communication” with Kelce.

“That means people want to move forward,” Reid said. “We’re proceeding with that, and there is communication.”

Earlier this week, Rice’s former girlfriend filed a civil lawsuit in Texas over allegations of assault spanning the last few years.

Reid told reporters Friday that he “can’t comment on Rashee’s situation, it’s in law enforcement’s hands.”

