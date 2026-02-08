Report: Chiefs, TE Travis Kelce to meet after Super Bowl to discuss future

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Talks on tight end Travis Kelce’s return to the Kansas City Chiefs are expected to resume after Sunday’s Super Bowl, reports indicated Sunday morning.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the Chiefs hope to have Kelce back for 2026.

The #Chiefs hope to have Pro Bowl TE Travis Kelce back for 2026, with plans to talk following Super Bowl LX. My story: https://t.co/TTGoV3IwNRhttps://t.co/TTGoV3IwNR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 8, 2026

Kelce, 36, recently completed a two-year contract, so any return to the team would require a new deal.

The perennial star faced a similar scenario after the team lost last year’s Super Bowl, but decided to come back for another year and posted strong numbers, starting all 17 games. He caught 76 passes for 851 yards and five touchdowns in the 2025 regular season.

Hints of Kelce’s mindset have always been likely to come from the podcast New Heights, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason.

Earlier this year, Travis Kelce spoke approvingly of news of Chiefs incoming offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

“I just love the guy,” Kelce said in a Jan. 21 episode . “It’s going to be awesome to see him back in the building and see him back wearing the Chiefs logo, baby!”

Two days later, the team officially announced Bieniemy's return.

