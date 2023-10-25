Kansas City Chiefs nominate Wichita-area man as 2023 NFL Fan of the Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Haysville, Kansas, educator, coach and philanthropist was nominated by the Kansas City Chiefs as the 2023 NFL Fan of the Year.

Kelly Kennedy is our nominee for NFL Fan of the Year!



Kelly is a decades-long season ticket member & cofounder of Swim to a Wish, a fundraiser swimming event that has raised over $250k for @MakeAWishMOKAN ❤️



We're proud to have you as part of Chiefs Kingdom, Kelly! pic.twitter.com/Mt0iUGqDBw — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 24, 2023

Kelly Kennedy has been a Chiefs season ticket holder for decades.

The Chiefs recognize Kennedy for his Chiefs Kingdom spirit and charitable nature.

For the last 11 years, Kennedy has raised over $250,000 for Missouri Make-A-Wish through an event he co-founded, called Swim to a Wish.

Kennedy told KSHB 41's JuYeon Kim he was inspired to start Swim to a Wish after his daughter beat cancer at a young age.

“I never thought I’d be coaching this long, but now I can’t imagine not coaching," Kennedy said. "And when we started Swim to a Wish, we thought maybe it would go two to three years, and we’re getting ready in February to do year 12, so I’ve been blessed with things like that."

