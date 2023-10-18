Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes as an NFL owner? He doesn't rule it out someday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While the NFL doesn’t allow active players to have an ownership stake in a team, you can count Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as interested in the possibility once he retires.

Mahomes spoke to reporters Wednesday as the team gets ready for a key AFC West battle this Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Earlier this week, Mahomes was announced as part of an investment group that includes teammate Travis Kelce and golfer Rory McIlroy into the Alpine F1 racing team.

During Wednesday’s media session, Mahomes was asked what else might be on his radar before he takes a break.

“Not until I own an NFL team,” Mahomes said. “If I can get there, I might settle down, but they make it pretty tough to get to that spot.”

Mahomes referenced former NFL quarterback Tom Brady’s efforts to take a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, an effort that could be finalized before the end of 2023.

“I love this sport and want to give back in anyway possible when I’m done playing,” Mahomes said of his possible interest.

With his involvement in F1, Mahomes now has ownership stakes in the Kansas City Royals, Sporting KC and, with wife Brittany Mahomes, KC Current.

Could his sports empire eventually include an NBA or NHL team?

“I’m always looking around at other sports,” Mahomes said. “I’m always keeping my eyes open and if they give me an opportunity, I’m going to jump at it.”

