Kansas City Chiefs RB Pacheco ruled out against Denver; T Simmons could play

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be without running back Isiah Pacecho for Sunday’s key AFC West battle against the Denver Broncos.

Pacheco injured his knee late in the Chiefs’ Oct. 27 win over the Washington Commanders, forcing him to miss the team’s Nov. 2 game the following week in Buffalo.

Pacecho did not participate in any of the team’s practices this week.

Head coach Andy Reid said Pacecho was the only player not to participate in practice on Friday.

That means tackle Josh Simmons could make his return to the field Sunday. Simmons, the team’s first-round draft pick earlier this year, rejoined the club over the bye week after being away from the team for several weeks to deal with a family matter.

Reid told reporters Friday that he and offensive line coach Andy Heck would review video from Simmons’ practices this week before determining his status for Sunday. Simmons last played in the team's Oct. 6 loss in Jacksonville.

After being listed as a limited participant during the team’s practices Wednesday and Thursday with a thumb injury, defensive end George Karlaftis was a full participant in Friday’s practice and enters Sunday without an injury designation.

Reid said wide receiver Xavier Worthy tweaked his ankle in practice earlier this week, limiting him in practice Thursday. Worthy was back as a full participant in Friday’s practice.

“He is good to go. He did everything today, no problems,” Reid said of Worthy.

Sunday’s game in Denver is a key game for the Chiefs as they look to battle back in contention for an AFC West title. The Broncos currently sit atop the division with an 8-2 record, ahead of the 5-4 Chiefs.

Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. on CBS.

