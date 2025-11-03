Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsFootballKansas City Chiefs

Actions

REPORT | Chiefs OL Josh Simmons rejoins club after weeks long absence

Chiefs Jaguars Football
Gary McCullough/AP
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) sets for a snap during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jaguars defeated the Chiefs 31-28. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Chiefs Jaguars Football
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs rookie offensive lineman Josh Simmons reportedly rejoined the club Monday after a weeks-long absence.

Several reports Monday morning indicated Simmons, who has been dealing with a family issue over the last several weeks, has returned to the club.

Simmons, the Chiefs’ 1st-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, last played in the team’s Oct. 6, 31-28 loss at Jacksonville.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and others have not gone into too much detail about Simmons’ situation, though Reid has said he was hopeful Simmons would be able to return.

Last month, Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said he was optimistic that Simmons would be able to return.

The Chiefs are set to enter their bye week with a 5-4 record, good enough for 8th place in the AFC. They start the second-half of their season on Sunday, Nov. 16, on the road against the AFC West-leading Denver Broncos.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.