REPORT | Chiefs OL Josh Simmons rejoins club after weeks long absence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs rookie offensive lineman Josh Simmons reportedly rejoined the club Monday after a weeks-long absence.

Several reports Monday morning indicated Simmons, who has been dealing with a family issue over the last several weeks, has returned to the club.

Some good news for the #Chiefs, as first-round OT Josh Simmons has returned to the team after dealing with a family issue the past few weeks. KC has a bye this week, serving as a time of re-acclimation. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2025

Sources: #Chiefs rookie LT Josh Simmons has returned to the team facility after missing the last four games to tend to a personal family matter.



Simmons started the first five games of the season and was outstanding. His return is a huge boost for Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/2KrsY5miLy — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 3, 2025

Simmons, the Chiefs’ 1st-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, last played in the team’s Oct. 6, 31-28 loss at Jacksonville.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and others have not gone into too much detail about Simmons’ situation, though Reid has said he was hopeful Simmons would be able to return.

Last month, Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said he was optimistic that Simmons would be able to return.

The Chiefs are set to enter their bye week with a 5-4 record, good enough for 8th place in the AFC. They start the second-half of their season on Sunday, Nov. 16, on the road against the AFC West-leading Denver Broncos.

