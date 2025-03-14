Kansas City Chiefs reportedly set to bring back RB Kareem Hunt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and running back Kareem Hunt appear poised to run it back.

Several media sources reported Friday that the team has reached a deal with Hunt for the 2025 season.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported the deal was a total of $2.5 million, with a $1.5 million base.

Sources: The #Chiefs are re-signing RB Kareem Hunt to a deal with up to $2.5M, with $1.5M base.



A solid move by KC to bring back a reliable runner. pic.twitter.com/DBwyWWDO1W — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 14, 2025

The Chiefs signed Hunt midway through the 2024 season after a series of injuries thinned the team’s roster of running backs.

Hunt, 29, wound up appearing in 13 games last season, getting starts in eight of them. He rushed for nearly 730 yards and seven touchdowns. Hunt was also a key component in the team’s playoff run to Super Bowl LIX.

The Chiefs took Hunt with the 86th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

