Watch Now
SportsFootballKansas City Chiefs

Actions

Kansas City Chiefs reportedly set to bring back RB Kareem Hunt

Bills Chiefs Football
Ashley Landis/AP
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) scores a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Bills Chiefs Football
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and running back Kareem Hunt appear poised to run it back.

Several media sources reported Friday that the team has reached a deal with Hunt for the 2025 season.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported the deal was a total of $2.5 million, with a $1.5 million base.

The Chiefs signed Hunt midway through the 2024 season after a series of injuries thinned the team’s roster of running backs.

Hunt, 29, wound up appearing in 13 games last season, getting starts in eight of them. He rushed for nearly 730 yards and seven touchdowns. Hunt was also a key component in the team’s playoff run to Super Bowl LIX.

The Chiefs took Hunt with the 86th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo