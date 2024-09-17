Watch Now
Chiefs signing RB Kareem Hunt to practice squad, report says

Kelvin Kuo/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2018, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt walks on the sideline before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, in Los Angeles. Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey did his homework before signing free agent Kareem Hunt. At least that’s what he told reporters Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. The Chiefs released their starting running back late last season after a video showed Hunt shoving and kicking a woman. Hunt signed a one-year deal with the Browns earlier this month but is currently on the commissioner's exempt list and it's not known when he'll be allowed to play again. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are reuniting with running back Kareem Hunt.

Citing a source, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported the Chiefs are signing Hunt to the team's practice squad.

The move comes after Hunt was invited by the team for a try out on Tuesday.

Hunt played for the team for two seasons, but was cut after multiple off-field incidents.

In 2018, surveillance video showed Hunt kicking and pushing a woman at hotel in Cleveland.

Team officials said at the time they also knew of two other incidents Hunt was involved in the same year.

One of the incidents happened a night club in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, and the second happened at a resort in Ohio.

The team is looking to add depth after Isiah Pacheco fractured his fibula during the team's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Hunt spent the last few seasons with the Cleveland Browns.


