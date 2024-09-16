Chiefs to meet with RB Kareem Hunt in Kansas City on Tuesday, report says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are meeting with running back Kareem Hunt on Tuesday, according to a report.

Citing sources, ESPN's NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported the news via social media on Monday.

Hunt previously played with the team for two seasons but was released after multiple off-field incidents.

In 2018, surveillance video showed Hunt shoving and kicking a woman. The team released him not long after the incident.

At the time, Chiefs CEO and owner Clark Hunt said the team was aware of two other incidents Hunt had been involved in.

One of the incidents happened at a night club in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, in January 2018.

The second happened in June 2018 at a resort in Ohio.

Hunt apologized for his actions after the video was released.

"On that video, that is not me, that is not the person I am," Hunt told ESPN at the time. "I am very embarrassed by it and I want to do what it takes to earn peoples trust back and show I'm a good guy."

Hunt, a third-round pick from Toledo in the 2017 NFL Draft, was a rising star with the Chiefs in his two seasons in Kansas City.

As a rookie, he was a Pro Bowler, rushing for 1,327 yards and scoring eight touchdowns.

Hunt signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2019 and spent the last five years there.

The news comes as Chiefs running back Isiah Pachecho is expected to missing significant time after fracturing his fibula.

