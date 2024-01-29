Kansas City Chiefs S Justin Reid sponsors ‘In Spags We Trust’ shirts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce continue to set NFL playoff records, this year’s run has as much to do with the defense.

After strong performances against the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills, Chiefs defenders showed their appreciation for defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo by wearing “In Spags we trust” shirts.

On Monday, just a day after the Chiefs’ most recent defensive stand against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game, safety Justin Reid announced fans would be able to get their hands on their own shirt.

🚨 Y’ALL ASKED & HERE IT IS‼️ 🚨



Get your exclusive “IN SPAGS WE TRUST” T-shirt produced by @asa_youth at the link below.



Portion of proceeds to benefit @jreidindeed 🙏🏾https://t.co/K2KguzWTu9 — Justin Reid (@JustinqReid) January 29, 2024

The $65 shirts are available online, with a portion of the proceeds going to benefit Reid’s Reid InDeed foundation that works with local communities to make a difference.

