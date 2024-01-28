Another Chiefs playoff game means another postseason record for Travis Kelce

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One week after setting an NFL record with Patrick Mahomes for most touchdown passes by any quarterback/pass catcher in postseason history, Travis Kelce etched his name in the NFL record book again.

With his seventh catch during the first half Sunday at Baltimore in the AFC Championship Game, Kelce broke Jerry Rice’s record for the most receptions in NFL postseason history.

Midway through the second quarter, Kelce lined up in the slot, ran up the seam, then turned left and slipped between two defenders to receive a throw from Mahomes for the record-setting reception.

He tried to turn upfield for a first down but was marked a half-yard short.

Kansas City opted not to challenge the spot, which likely would not have been overturned, and Isiah Pacheco got stopped for no gain on fourth down, preventing the Chiefs from building on their 14-7 lead.

But there was no stopping Kelce’s march into the NFL history books — and he did it in eight fewer games than Rice.

Rice had 151 catches for 2,245 yards and 22 touchdowns in 29 career playoff games — including 23 with San Francisco, five with Oakland and one with Seattle.

Kelce, who ranks second to Rice in career playoff touchdown receptions, was playing in his 21st postseason game on Sunday at Baltimore.

He finished with first half with nine catches on nine targets for 96 and a touchdown, his 19th career playoff TD.

Julian Edelman is the only player besides Kelce and Rice with more than 100 playoff catches (118).

Kelce, who also owns and NFL record six touchdowns in conference championship games, racked up seven catches for 66 yards with a touchdown during the Chiefs’ first three drives to set another record.

Last week, Mahomes and Kelce passed Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski for the most touchdown connections by any duo in the playoffs.

With a touchdown Sunday, that record has been extended to 17 TDs from Mahomes to Kelce in 17 playoff games during the last six seasons.

Earlier in the drive when he set the record, Kelce motioned to the right then stopped to catch a quick wide-receiver screen, turning upfield for a 6-yard catch and run.

That gave Kelce six catches in the game, which tied him with Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice for the most receptions in NFL postseason history.

Kelce had three catches for 36 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown, on Kansas City’s first offensive possession.

He added 6- and 10-yard completions on the second drive — the latter being a diving catch off a scrambling Mahomes shot put of a throw.

That completion, which was the fourth third-down conversion of the drive, eventually led to a 2-yard Isiah Pacheco touchdown and a 14-7 lead.

—