Kansas City Chiefs' WR Kadarius Toney ruled out vs. Buffalo Bills

DE Charles Omenihu, LB Willie Gay Jr. questionable for Divisional game
Kansas City Chiefs recent addition, Kadarius Toney during pre-game warmups before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Posted at 11:22 AM, Jan 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-20 12:22:00-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced Saturday that wide receiver Kadarius Toney is ruled out for Sunday's Divisonal game vs. the Buffalo Bills.

Toney, who hasn't played since the Chiefs defeated the Patriots 27-17 on Dec. 17, is ruled out due to his hip and ankle.

The Chiefs also updated that DE Charles Omenihu (hamstring/illness) and LB Willie Gay Jr. (neck) are questionable for the showdown in Buffalo.

On Friday, the Chiefs shared that LT Wanya Morris and DT Derrick Nnadi would not play in the AFC Divisional Round. Morris is recovering from a concussion suffered in the Chiefs’ regular season finale vs. the Los Angeles Charger, while Nnadi is recovering from a tricep injury.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also said Friday that WR Skyy Moore is out for Sunday's game.

Practice squad players DT Matt Dickerson and NT Mike Pennel were activated by the Chiefs Saturday via standard elevation.

The Chiefs and Bills will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo.

You can catch the Divisional game on CBS.

