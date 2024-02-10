Kansas City father, daughter make history by calling Super Bowl LVIII on radio, television

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This year represents another moment when Kansas City's Kevin Harlan is calling a Chiefs game for a national audience.

"If someone would ask me I'd tell them honestly that I just want a great broadcast, but if they win like they they've done twice, it's a blast," Harlan said.

The reigning national sportscaster of the year has called more than a dozen Super Bowls for Westwood One Radio, but this year for the first time, his daughter Olivia Harlan Dekker is here, too. She'll cover the sidelines on television for Sky Sports.

"We get to run around and do this work together, we get to go around Radio Row together, we get to have dinner the night before the Super Bowl together," Harlan Dekker said. "It's just special. Right now I'm just running on such adrenaline. It's such a busy week. I'm pulled in so many different directions. I wouldn't have it any other way because I wouldn't want to waste time this week even sleeping. I want to savor every second."

Harlan Dekker's hard work doesn't go unnoticed.

"Her work ethic is second to none. I'm envious of it and she's so smart and so talented and I could not be more proud," Harlan said of his daughter.

Harlan Dekker, like her dad, carries years of intel on the Chiefs and Chiefs Kingdom into this game.

"I saw them in Frankfurt this year, I've covered them in the playoffs the last couple years," she said. "I love the familiarity with this team, so it certainly helps the prep and homework to get ready for the Super Bowl that I already know the Chiefs so well."

And, she'd predicting a Chiefs win.

"I think Kansas City comes out with a win because playoff Patrick Mahomes is a different animal, and I don't think anyone is slowing him down right now," Harlan Dekker said.

Kevin Harlan is confident in what the Chiefs can do too, but he doesn't want Kansas City fans to write off Brock Purdy's team.

"He threw for 4,200 yards, he's good, their team is great. McCaffrey is something the Chiefs have not seen all season long, and I think in a Super Bowl anything can happen," Harlan said.